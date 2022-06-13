Opium (OPIUM) Hits Market Cap of $893,800.35

Opium (OPIUM) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Opium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000802 BTC on major exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $893,800.35 and approximately $25,606.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opium has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Opium

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

