Oddz 24 Hour Volume Hits $358,211.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, Oddz has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $358,211.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00352694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00035491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.04 or 0.00449454 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

