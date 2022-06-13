Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXYGet Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NEXXY. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Nexi in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nexi in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nexi from €10.80 ($11.61) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of NEXXY opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. Nexi has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Nexi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

