Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NEXXY. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Nexi in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nexi in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nexi from €10.80 ($11.61) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of NEXXY opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. Nexi has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

