New BitShares 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.30 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $7.68 million and $1.30 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, New BitShares has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.52 or 0.00359380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00035258 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.35 or 0.00458618 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

