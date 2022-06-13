Morgan Stanley Cuts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $173.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $173.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Shares of ADI opened at $156.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.26. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

