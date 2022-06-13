Moonriver 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.43 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for about $15.42 or 0.00059279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $71.62 million and approximately $12.43 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00359052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00036106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.91 or 0.00457109 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,363,543 coins and its circulating supply is 4,644,517 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

