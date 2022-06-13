MAPS (MAPS) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. MAPS has a total market cap of $9.81 million and $255,331.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAPS has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000888 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 43,767,649 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

