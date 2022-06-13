Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Short Interest Update

Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the May 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of MNGPF stock remained flat at $$2.86 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. Man Group has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $3.23.

MNGPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 295 ($3.70) to GBX 300 ($3.76) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 305 ($3.82) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.01) to GBX 270 ($3.38) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.47) to GBX 301 ($3.77) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.20.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

