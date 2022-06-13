Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30.00

Loopring [NEO] (LRN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and IDAX. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00356569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00035012 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.08 or 0.00454626 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

