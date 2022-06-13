Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $9,445.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.55 or 0.00740939 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,287.47 or 0.98368516 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 759,336,419 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

