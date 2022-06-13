Landbox (LAND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.00

Landbox (LAND) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Landbox has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $68,668.33 and approximately $10.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.52 or 0.00363177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00034945 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.18 or 0.00462815 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

