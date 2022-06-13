Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Update

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 201.1% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
KRKNF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 8,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,895. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.
About Kraken Robotics
