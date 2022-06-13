Komodo Trading Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Komodo has a market cap of $25.64 million and $1.05 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00296740 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00064571 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00055648 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000529 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,203,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.