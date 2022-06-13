Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited’s (NASDAQ:KACLU) Lock-Up Period Will End on June 13th

Kairous Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:KACLU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 13th. Kairous Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 14th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:KACLU opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23. Kairous Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.

Get Kairous Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KACLU. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kairous Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,579,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kairous Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,823,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kairous Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $879,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,927,000.

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on opportunities in Asia excluding China. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kairous Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairous Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.