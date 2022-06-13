Jupiter (JUP) One Day Volume Hits $277,583.00

Jupiter (JUP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $277,583.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 27% lower against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.52 or 0.00363177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00034945 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.18 or 0.00462815 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 963,798,689 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

