JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€67.00” Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($81.72) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($71.72) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($83.87) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 stock opened at €56.42 ($60.67) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €57.97 and its 200-day moving average is €56.54. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €46.90 ($50.43) and a 12 month high of €73.36 ($78.88).

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.