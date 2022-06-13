JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €34.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHER. HSBC set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €69.50 ($74.73) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of DHER stock opened at €38.02 ($40.88) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 1 year high of €134.95 ($145.11). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €34.54 and its 200-day moving average is €58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

