Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Down 82.1% in May

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS JMPLY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $90.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.3646 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.50) to GBX 1,800 ($22.56) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,404.00.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

