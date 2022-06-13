iMe Lab Price Tops $0.0097 on Major Exchanges (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $262,432.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iMe Lab has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00352694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00035491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.04 or 0.00449454 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

