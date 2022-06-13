Hush (HUSH) Price Reaches $0.0481 on Top Exchanges

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Hush has a market cap of $576,852.29 and approximately $66.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hush has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00281573 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00065012 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00055387 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003289 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

