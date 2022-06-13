HempCoin Achieves Market Cap of $383,371.42 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $383,371.42 and approximately $12.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,677.61 or 0.99886161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00026379 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00015930 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000064 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000933 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,442,033 coins and its circulating supply is 266,306,883 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

