HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HLE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

HLE stock opened at €69.15 ($74.35) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €62.23 and a 200-day moving average of €61.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €51.82 ($55.72) and a 12 month high of €71.40 ($76.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.97.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.