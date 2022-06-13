Hegic (HEGIC) Price Reaches $0.0067 on Exchanges

Hegic (HEGIC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Hegic has a market cap of $4.69 million and $684,297.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

