Guider (GDR) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Guider (GDR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. Guider has a total market cap of $3,891.82 and approximately $7.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Guider has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Guider coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Guider Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

