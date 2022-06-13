Ghost (GHOST) Trading 25.9% Lower This Week

Ghost (GHOST) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $419.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000847 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ghost has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,293.34 or 1.00183544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Ghost Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 19,709,479 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

