GCN Coin (GCN) Tops One Day Volume of $5.00

GCN Coin (GCN) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $25,906.36 and $5.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00021432 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00177374 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006765 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000571 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

