Ganfeng Lithium Stock Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, June 15th (OTCMKTS:GNENF)

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) shares are going to split on Wednesday, June 15th. The 14-10 split was announced on Wednesday, June 15th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 15th.
OTCMKTS GNENF opened at $13.78 on Monday. Ganfeng Lithium has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41.
