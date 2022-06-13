GamerCoin (GHX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $178,269.00

GamerCoin (GHX) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $7.47 million and approximately $178,269.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GamerCoin has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00365779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00037897 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.33 or 0.00467284 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 418,776,846 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

