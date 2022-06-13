Financial Survey: Xponential Fitness (XPOF) versus Its Competitors

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Xponential Fitness to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 69.3% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Xponential Fitness and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 9 1 3.10 Xponential Fitness Competitors 98 747 1666 40 2.65

Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus target price of $24.83, suggesting a potential upside of 58.98%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 51.96%. Given Xponential Fitness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xponential Fitness and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness $155.08 million $26.98 million -3.34 Xponential Fitness Competitors $3.74 billion $52.84 million 6.90

Xponential Fitness’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Xponential Fitness. Xponential Fitness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness -17.11% -24.68% 13.70% Xponential Fitness Competitors -151.91% -79.98% -26.04%

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats its rivals on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About Xponential Fitness (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,556 franchisees operating 1,954 open studios on an adjusted basis. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

