Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FRRVY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrovial from €36.00 ($38.71) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €30.00 ($32.26) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.41.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.