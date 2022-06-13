Evercore ISI Trims Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Target Price to $65.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRNT. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of VRNT opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $56.39.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 90,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,312.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 976,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,302,626.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

