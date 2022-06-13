Enigma (ENG) Market Cap Hits $120,823.41

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. Enigma has a market cap of $120,823.41 and $58,244.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Enigma has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00168780 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003858 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00010289 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001103 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.68 or 0.00367804 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

