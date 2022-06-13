Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the May 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELEZY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Endesa from €22.50 ($24.19) to €22.60 ($24.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Endesa from €25.00 ($26.88) to €26.00 ($27.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Endesa from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endesa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

ELEZY stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,451. Endesa has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

