Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:DIMC remained flat at $$45.05 during trading hours on Friday. Dimeco has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $48.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Dimeco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer, mortgage, construction, home equity, student, business term, vehicle, equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business lines of credit; and acquisition financing and investment services.

