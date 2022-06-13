DIGG (DIGG) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

DIGG (DIGG) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One DIGG coin can now be bought for approximately $5,294.85 or 0.20733447 BTC on popular exchanges. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $29,567.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIGG has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00365779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00037897 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.33 or 0.00467284 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

