Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Buys £8,274.35 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,521 ($44.12) per share, with a total value of £8,274.35 ($10,368.86).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 221 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,741 ($46.88) per share, with a total value of £8,267.61 ($10,360.41).
- On Monday, April 11th, Javier Ferrán acquired 206 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,007 ($50.21) per share, with a total value of £8,254.42 ($10,343.88).
Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,535.50 ($44.30) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,813.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,791.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.86 billion and a PE ratio of 27.20. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($41.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($51.50).
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
