Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Buys £8,274.35 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,521 ($44.12) per share, with a total value of £8,274.35 ($10,368.86).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diageo alerts:

On Tuesday, May 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 221 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,741 ($46.88) per share, with a total value of £8,267.61 ($10,360.41).

On Monday, April 11th, Javier Ferrán acquired 206 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,007 ($50.21) per share, with a total value of £8,254.42 ($10,343.88).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,535.50 ($44.30) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,813.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,791.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.86 billion and a PE ratio of 27.20. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($41.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($51.50).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGE. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($57.64) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,900 ($48.87) target price on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a GBX 4,700 ($58.90) target price on Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.90) target price on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($48.87) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,094.12 ($51.30).

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.