DEXTools Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $223,087.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. DEXTools has a market cap of $11.79 million and $223,087.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DEXTools

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 146,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 97,817,213 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

