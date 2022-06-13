Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €74.00 ($79.57) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($61.29) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.20 ($67.96) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €60.31 ($64.85).

FRA:DPW opened at €34.82 ($37.44) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a one year high of €41.32 ($44.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €46.79.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

