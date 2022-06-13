Cyclone Protocol Price Hits $36.83 on Top Exchanges (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $968,042.08 and approximately $14,372.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $36.83 or 0.00145890 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003427 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00490429 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003583 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003477 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars.

