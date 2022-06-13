CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Down 32.8% Over Last 7 Days

CUTcoin (CUT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $43.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 32.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,467,812 coins and its circulating supply is 161,467,812 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

