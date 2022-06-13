Credit Suisse Group Cuts REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $10.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on REVG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of REV Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.70.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $660.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. REV Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.06 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

