Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.84 million and a P/E ratio of -5.47. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.62 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

