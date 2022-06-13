Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $273.04 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, Compound has traded 35.7% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $273.04 million and approximately $49.54 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be bought for about $38.24 or 0.00148767 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,139,481 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

