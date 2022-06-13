Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,763. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $35.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions are set to split on Wednesday, June 22nd. The 1.60000002 split was announced on Wednesday, June 22nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

