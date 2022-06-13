Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $30.48 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 212.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 51.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 66,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $10,360,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

