Caspian (CSP) Price Reaches $0.0020

Caspian (CSP) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Caspian has a total market cap of $888,300.25 and $406.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Caspian has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,476.15 or 0.99965437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Caspian is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

