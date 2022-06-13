Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $55.83. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.