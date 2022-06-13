Bytom Hits Market Capitalization of $14.30 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Bytom has a total market cap of $14.30 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020942 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00177813 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006644 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000575 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,757,359,969 coins and its circulating supply is 1,555,554,613 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

