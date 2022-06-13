Bytecoin Trading Down 25.8% Over Last 7 Days (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.33 million and $13,151.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.86 or 0.00593033 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 112.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.