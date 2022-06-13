British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 4,000 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BATS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($38.85) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($48.87) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,825.50 ($47.94).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,493 ($43.77) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £79.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,387.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,152.66. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,612.97 ($45.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.28), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($349,089.70). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13 shares of company stock worth $44,138.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

